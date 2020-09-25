Eddie Wizzy choking on Shs23M debt, spends the night behind bars

Local dancer and choreographer Stuart Njuuki, popularly known as Eddie Wizzy, spent Thursday night behind bars at Buyende Kamuli Busoga police station.

The renown dancer who is scheduled to face court today was dragged to jail by a local events promoter Aggrey Katende who demands Shs 23 million for the damages he caused when he failed to turn up for a show he had been booked to perform at on Christmas day in 2019.

Fellow creative dancer Wembley Mo, manager Karma Ivan and Feffe Bussi have joined hands and called out fellow artists to demand for the release of Eddie Wizzy.

There are some allegations that He missed a show on Christmas 2019 now a promoter wants all his money which he invested in the show. Hello everyone, have been with Eddie Wizzy at CPS police station and we have tried our level best to solve the issues with the complainant but we failed and they suggested to take him to Buyende Kamuli Busoga police station and he is ready to face the court tomorrow. So his last words he said “Wembley try level best to inform everyone in Uganda and outside Uganda to know so that I can be helped. Anyone who can help please help Eddie Wizzy there are some allegations that he missed a show on Christmas last year so now the promoter or complainant wants back the money he invested in the all show 23 million shillings cash. Wemblymo

Read Also: Eddie Wizzy detained over abduction allegations in Buyende