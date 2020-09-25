MTN Uganda honors Joshua Cheptegei with UGX 123M

Telecommunication giants MTN Uganda honored long-distance runner Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei with UGX 123M for breaking Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele’s 5000M 16 year world record.

On top of gifting Cheptegei with UGX 123m, MTN Uganda pledged to offer Cheptegei with a package of 12 GB of data, 35 voice minutes, and 36 SMS per month for a year.

The move is a token of appreciation to Cheptegei following his remarkable victory of 12:35:36 that beat Bekele’s of 12:37:35 in the 5000m race in the 2020 Monaco Diamond League meet.

In recognition of this milestone, MTN Uganda has offered a cash prize of UGX 123, 536,000, and a telecommunication package of 12GB of data, 35 voice minutes, and 36 SMS per month for twelve months. Both prizes symbolize the new 12.35.36 world record time. MTN Uganda

The huge package of a dummy cheque was handed to Cheptegei by MTN’s CEO Wim Vanhelleputte.

Congratulations to Cheptegei once more!

