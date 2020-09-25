Snapchat is the battlefield as two former ‘besties’ Sheilah Gashumba and Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black question each other’s lifestyle, wealth and influential status.

Just a few weeks ago, Sheilah Gashumba and Bad Black were merrymaking, hosting invite-only parties at which they confessed love and respect for each other.

Today, they are at each other’s necks as they open a can of worms against each other, exposing how they are living fake lives just to impress their followers on social media.

According to Sheilah Gashumba, the war started when Bad Black called God’s Plan a “broke man”. The former NTV The Beat co-host couldn’t wrap her mind around the socialite’s statement.

Call him BROKE one more time! We shall know who has money and who doesn’t, who is fake and who isn’t fake, who is real and who isn’t real! One more time! And let me know when you’re done! Sheilah Gashumba | Snapchat

Sheilah then started revealing how God’s Plan has been feeding Bad Black and even took care of her hospital bills when she was sick. She also threatened to expose how fake and broke Bad Black is.

As you would expect, Bad Black wasn’t gonna be the one to coil her tail and walk away. She was so ready for a long night and she unleashed her wrath in a series of snaps.

The socialite started off by emphasizing how richness is not sexually transmitted. She also alleged that Sheilah has had numerous abortions and yet she could be a mother of five with responsibilities by now.

Bad Balck also noted that God’s Plan didn’t give her money for free but rather to fight their online battles and that she doesn’t owe them anything now.













Singer Cindy Sanyu joined the battle as she also questioned Sheilah’s influence. The King Herself wonders how one calls herself influential if her money is always tagged to a man.

