Spirit FM’s King Wesley weds lover in a beautiful scientific wedding

Spirit FM’s self-proclaimed King of Radio, Wesley Silver is now officially a married man after he said the vows with his long time girlfriend Alice Namutebi Barlow.

The couple’s scientific wedding ceremony took place at Namirembe Cathedral Church and was attended by their close friends and family relatives.

After church, the pair held their reception at Hotel Africana where they treated their guests to a feast. It was a fun-filled event with performances from a couple of gospel artists who attended.

It should be recalled that the couple’s introduction ceremony was held earlier this year in July.

Love is beautiful when a King finds his queen. My brother King Wesley today tied the knot with his beautiful bride Alice. Congratulations to the couple, may God bless your marriage.

For me, I'm still in HURIRA CASSETTE. #KingWedsAlice pic.twitter.com/setSTCMwfw — The Romantic Mukiga (@emeka_ug) September 24, 2020

Congratulations King Wesley, we wish you a happy marriage!

