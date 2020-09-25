Lifestyle | Relationships

Spirit FM’s King Wesley weds lover in a beautiful scientific wedding

Solomon Mwesigwa
ago

Spirit FM’s self-proclaimed King of Radio, Wesley Silver is now officially a married man after he said the vows with his long time girlfriend Alice Namutebi Barlow.

The couple’s scientific wedding ceremony took place at Namirembe Cathedral Church and was attended by their close friends and family relatives.

After church, the pair held their reception at Hotel Africana where they treated their guests to a feast. It was a fun-filled event with performances from a couple of gospel artists who attended.

It should be recalled that the couple’s introduction ceremony was held earlier this year in July.

Congratulations King Wesley, we wish you a happy marriage!

Read Also: Levixone and King Wesley triumph at 2019 Maranatha Awards East Africa

You May Also Like

Zuena hires new barber after Bebe Cool falling out with Mart Barber

Spice Diana and Dre Cali lined up for Club Beatz At Home concert this week

Zari Hassan oozes sexy and success as she nears 40th birthday