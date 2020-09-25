Viboyo was a friend with benefits – Queen Bella confesses

At last, veteran dancehall singer Barbara Ndagire a.k.a Queen Bella let loose about her past relationship with multi-talented singer Viboyo that most people have been having questions about.

The “Fasi Fasi” singer revealed that when she was still a young girl trying to find footing in the music industry, Viboyo put in a lot of hard work to support her dreams.

On top of promoting her music to a level where she was loved by almost everyone, Viboyo was very good and charming according to her and that gravitated to the “friends with benefits” stage.

She applauded the efforts which he invested in her music career that saw her get a top spot in the industry at such a tender age and in turn it inspired several other upcoming female artistes to do dancehall music.

Viboyo Oweyo was a friend with benefits, a good boyfriend back then who was very instrumental in my career. I appreciate him for putting me in the limelight. Queen Bella

Queen Bella also revealed how Viboyo taught her to work as a deejay since he was also initially a DJ. She rubbished the talk that Viboyo was ever her official manager.

