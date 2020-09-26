After 2021 am relocating to Tanzania – Kalifah AgaNaga

Singer Saddat Mukiibi alias Kalifah AgaNaga contemplates relocating to President John Pombe Magufuli’s land, Tanzania after the 2021 general elections.

The Bad Character Records CEO made the statements via his social platforms after being denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) card to contest against Hon. Kato Lubwama for Rubaga South constituency MP seat.

Having been denied the card, the “Ndabirawa” singer quickly switched to the ruling party NRM where he was on Friday registered as a new member of the party.

In fear of being pelted with flying objects during stage performances, AgaNaga is opting to relocate to Tanzania where he only plans to perform from.

After 2021 am relocating to Tanzania. Am going to be performing in TANZANIA only. The good thing you support the Tanzanians. You will have to travel and come to throw the bottles. AgaNaga

Speaking in a recent interview, he revealed how he also regrets supporting Bobi Wine for the while he has been backing him up for the presidential seat in 2021.

