Celebrities pay tribute to former Kampala Lord Mayor Al Hajji Ssebaggala

The devastating news of the passing on of former Kampala Capital City Council mayor Al Hajji Nasser Ntege Ssebagala has left many Ugandans in shock.
Ssebagala’s death was confirmed by his young brother Hon. Latif Ssebagala after being pronounced dead at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he had been bedridden for three weeks since he fell in a bathroom and got severely hurt.
Having confirmed his passing on, a number of celebrities, politicians and journalists have sent in their heartfelt condolences comforting his family members and close friends.
Basing on information reaching our news desk, Ssebagala who was Mayor of Kampala between 2006 and 2011 will be laid to rest tomorrow (Sunday) in Kisasi.
Below are some of the reactions from his close friends as they paid tribute to Ssebagala. R.I.P!
