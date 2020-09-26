Celebrities pay tribute to former Kampala Lord Mayor Al Hajji Ssebaggala

The devastating news of the passing on of former Kampala Capital City Council mayor Al Hajji Nasser Ntege Ssebagala has left many Ugandans in shock.

Ssebagala’s death was confirmed by his young brother Hon. Latif Ssebagala after being pronounced dead at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he had been bedridden for three weeks since he fell in a bathroom and got severely hurt.

Having confirmed his passing on, a number of celebrities, politicians and journalists have sent in their heartfelt condolences comforting his family members and close friends.

Basing on information reaching our news desk, Ssebagala who was Mayor of Kampala between 2006 and 2011 will be laid to rest tomorrow (Sunday) in Kisasi.

Below are some of the reactions from his close friends as they paid tribute to Ssebagala. R.I.P!

Rest in peace Haj Nasser Ntege Ssebagala, Inalilai wa Inalilai rajuhun.Kitalo nnyo, kitalo ddala. Posted by Bobi Wine on Saturday, September 26, 2020

All these will remain memories. Thats a thing called life. Rest well. #NXTradio pic.twitter.com/o6lpyXSZ6T — Douglas Lwanga (@DouglasLwangaUg) September 26, 2020

Rest well Al Hajj Nasser Ntege Ssebagala, my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. You ran a good race Seya. May Allah grant you jannah pic.twitter.com/pC8B1iSkio — Kanyomozi District (@PatriqKanyomozi) September 26, 2020

It is saddening to hear of the passing of Al hajji Nasser Ntegge Sebaggala. We appreciate the contribution you made to our country's politics. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/eQZVLX5DmB — Joel Ssenyonyi (@JoelSsenyonyi) September 26, 2020

May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏿 Al Hajji Nasser Ntege Ssebagala and thank you for lighting up Uganda with your smile, Jokes and leadership. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/J6aghMEX2U — A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) September 26, 2020

Former lord mayor Ali Hajji Nasser Ntege Sebagala dies at IHK hospital!

RIP. pic.twitter.com/jcUr0RtIrF — Andrew Kyamagero Omuntu wawansi (@kyamageroandrew) September 26, 2020

Read Also: Ugandan celebrities mourn Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman