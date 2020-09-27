Bebe Cool urges parents to support their children to boost sports industry

With his son Alpha Thierry Ssali strongly pursuing his dream of becoming one of the best footballers in the future, Bebe Cool has urged fellow parents to support their children in order to boost the sports industry.

Several celebrities including Jose Chameleone, Zari Hassan, Haruna Mubiru, Ykee Benda and Bebe Cool have made it a point to support their children’s love for sports.

Beyond their own passion for sports, the celebrities have facilitated their children’s dreams of becoming the leaders in next generation of sports. Some have gone an extra mile of enrolling them in international sports academies.

Jose Chameleone wearing his son Abba Marcus Mayanja’s medals

Chameleone’s son Abba Marcus Mayanja is always winning medals and rewriting history as a swimmer in the USA at the school where he schools. The singer has always supported his love for sports.

Gagamel CEO Bebe Cool believes that as parents, they can positively impact the Ugandan sports industry by changing the mindset to believe and support their children.

I believe as parents we can impact positively on sports industry of Uganda by changing our mindset, believe, support and invest in our children while they are still young. Bebe Cool | Facebook

