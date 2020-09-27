Big Brother Naija 2020 Lockdown edition grand finale set for tonight

The 5th edition of Big Brother Naija grand finale is set to take place tonight as the remaining five contestants will be vying to walk home with a grand prize of N85M (USD 200,000 approx UGX 740M).

The reality TV series that got underway on July 19th, 2020 with twenty housemates now has Laycon, Dorothy, Vee, Neo and Nengi left and they will be battling it out for the top prize.

The thrilling show that has not been short of fun and always aired on DStv Channel 198, will tonight also be available on all other DStv packages and Africa Magic.

Those with Showmax subscription will as well be able to stream the grand finale live, on the go.

According to analysts, the stiff competition among the remaining housemates is between Laycon and Nengi who have always dominated social media and gathered the most votes when placed up for eviction.

Unlike the previous editions that always lasted 91 days, this year’s season has spanned only 71 days and saw housemates and entertainers quarantined before their visit to the house.

The grand finale show will be aired at 7PM and the winner will be announced. It’s a show you cannot miss.

Read Also: MultiChoice announces the launch of new Telenovela channel on DStv