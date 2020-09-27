When it was announced last week that Spice Diana was to perform at the Club Beatz At Home concert, high expectations were set for most viewers who were coming off an entertaining performance by A Pass two weeks earlier.

Going by what we had already noticed about Spice Diana’s past performances, even during the online shows within the lockdown, we were confident that the show wouldn’t lack in terms of energy, fashion and versatility – and it didn’t.

Accompanied by four dancers and the band, Spice hit the stage with a grand entrance and straight off, we knew a great show was ahead of us as she kicked off with her song Kwata Wano.

The production and stage set up done by Fenon Records gave so much to look at and for the viewers who were enjoying the show from the comfort of their homes, it was worth it all thanks to Club Pilsener.

Spice has been criticized for many things but not her dedication when on stage and she showed exactly that as she performed her other songs including Now (feat. Daddy Andre), Kyuma (feat. Radio and Weasel), Bajikona, Mood, Omusheshe (feat. Ray G).

While performing Kyuma, Spice gave a tribute to her late friend and mentor Mowzey Radio and she revealed how the fallen star will forever hold a place in her heart.

She was joined by renowned Saxophonist Joseph Sax during her tribute to Radio and it was one emotional moment that left her wiping tears off her cheeks.

She showed off her dance skills whilst performing Bajikona and Master KG’s monster hit Jerusalema. She also had a Lingala session which continued to show her flexibility and vast talent.

Spice Diana closed off the show with Kokonya – collaboration with Tanzania’s singer Harmonize – and just like many watching from home, we wanted the show to go on.

