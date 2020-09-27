President Museveni launches the national intellectual property policy

To all the creatives out there who have been calling out to the fountain of honor to launch the national intellectual property policy, your cry out was finally heard.

The development comes through after President Museveni officially launched the policy saying the government is ready to support all innovations that increase profitability among Ugandans who engage themselves in various enterprises.

Through a series of tweets on his Twitter account, the Head of State noted how the national intellectual property policy will give content creators and innovators full protection of the law through copyright, trademarks, and patents.

The reason why he launched the policy was to create a suitable and favorable environment where innovation can thrive without interference and as well the individuals involved be rewarded handsomely.

It is important that the Government creates an environment where creativity and innovation can thrive. It is crucial that individuals or groups are rewarded for their innovations. Museveni

