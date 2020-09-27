Spice Diana and Dre Cali turn up the mood at Club Beatz concert

Source Management songstress Spice Diana and Mpaka Records singer Dre Cali had all the good vibes as they performed at the Club Pilsener-sponsored Club Beatz At Home concert on Saturday night.

Season 3, Episode 3 of the Club Beatz At Home concert had heads turning with exceptional performances which were opened by Dre Cali with his Onanagiza duet (with Lydia Jazmine).

He then performed his other songs including Ebisoka N’ebisembayo which is one of the biggest Ugandan songs this year. His performance was characterized by his moving vocals and energy.

Renown Saxophonist Joseph Sax was also on the show as he joined Dre Cali on Ebisoka N’ebisembayo. His saxophone was a great addition to the band which had the entire night in control.

The headliner of the night Spice Diana hit the stage with her song Kwata Wano. As expected, she wasn’t to be casual with her entrance and once she hit the stage with her dancers, the energy was felt.

Her attires also kept the viewers, who were catching the show live on Club Pilsener’s Facebook and YouTube pages, entertained.

"Now" (feat. @daddyandreug) was released a year ago. @SpiceDianaUg has never looked back since. Watch her perform the song on #ClubBeatzAtHome concert. pic.twitter.com/0FR26xOBUU — MBU (@MBU) September 26, 2020

Spice performed several of her songs including Now (feat. Daddy Andre), Kyuma (feat. Radio and Weasel), Bajikona, Mood, Omusheshe (feat. Ray G). She closed her performance with Kokonya (feat. Harmonize).

She also showed off her dance skills while performing Jerusalema and she had a Lingala session. She is a whole vibe and the mood was right for the night.

Douglas Lwanga was available as the emcee on the action packed night. The show returns in two weeks. Be sure not to miss it next time!

