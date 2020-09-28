CBS FM presenter Dikteta Mark’s car goes missing

News reaching our desk reveals that CBS FM presenter Dikteta Mark’s Toyota Alteza, registration number UBB 046R, also went missing over the weekend.

A fortnight ago, we reported how NBS TV presenter DVJ Mercy was lamenting over his car, a Matte Black Toyota Noah which was stolen outside the premises of Record TV in Kamwokya.

The announcement of Dikteta Mark’s car being stolen has been disclosed by singer Dr. Hilderman through his social media platforms with no clear whereabouts of the car yet.

As the hunt for the people in possession of Dikteta Mark’s car is still on going, we pray that he recovers his ride as soon as possible while it’s still intact.

"My Car Reg Number UBB 046R Toyota Alteza Was Stolen Yesterday bwojirabako Bambi Call 0706759022" From Dikteta Mark CBS FM. Sorry bro Posted by Dr Hilder on Sunday, September 27, 2020

