Bad Character Records CEO Khalifa AgaNaga claims that during Fresh Daddy’s glory days in showbiz, he made profits worth Shs 35M from managing him.

Khalifa AgaNaga, born Saddat Mukiibi, who was recently rejected to contest as NUP flag bearer for Lubaga South MP seat, bragged while claiming that he deserved the party’s flag to run for the position against Hon. Kato Lubwama.

He made the braggart statement after he was dragged into mad by NBS TV presenter One Lord Kayz as claimed that he is just ‘AgaNaga’ in both politics and a faded artist in music.

In a quick response countering Kayz’s demeaning words, Kalifah AgaNaga let everybody who was watching the show know how he is the brightest person in the music industry.

I’m the brightest musician in Uganda’s music industry just because you believe that all the time I should be having a hit song. I brought Fresh Daddy and during his shine, I profited from Shs 35M. I’ve written a number of hit songs of which my latest hit is Sheebah’s ‘Nakyuka’ that is business. Even though I have any hit playing on the airwaves, I still remain relevant in the industry. AgaNaga

He furthermore disclosed how he felt disappointed in NUP’s vetting team for having denied him the opportunity to practice democracy by engaging his supporters so that they could decide his fate in politics.

Read Also: After 2021 am relocating to Tanzania – Kalifah AgaNaga