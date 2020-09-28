Navio features Joh Makini and Flex D’Paper on Abaana Beeka | VIDEO

Abaana Beeka is translated to mean “Children From Home” or “Homeboys”. On this new song, three of East Africa’s respected rappers; Navio, Joh Makini and Flex D’Paper link up to create magic.

Joh Makini is one of the most respected rappers on the African continent and through his music, he has managed to garner a wide following with fans from across the globe.

He joins other respected Ugandan rappers Navio and Flex D’Paper to create a masterpiece that you will easily fall in love with.

This is slated to be one of the biggest collaborations in Africa this year, with hard street elements and a freestyle-based godfather writing style that have made all of these artistes loved by their fans. Navio

The audio was produced by Samurae who is the brains behind several of the recent hits in the local Hiphop/Rap circles. It was produced at Navio’s Icon Studios.

The visuals were directed by multi award-winning videographer, also currently nominated in the 2020 AFRIMMA awards, Sasha Vybz. There’s so much to watch about the visuals and we’ll leave you to it:

