In June, Ugandan songstress Nina Nankunda a.k.a Nina Roz went public about her battle with drug addiction. She reveals the reasons behind her decision.

Nina Roz is not the only artiste who has battled drug addiction but not many females have gone public about the vice that has led to the premature end of so many promising music careers.

During an interview in June, the songstress revealed that she is keen on reformation and thanked God for saving her from the life that was almost ravaged by drug addiction.

I am keen on building a new life for myself, a drug free life. I thank God that I got another chance to be alive again and speak against it. Nina Roz

For the public, her revelation must have come as a surprise but her close friends knew her ways and maybe, it was perfect timing for her to start a new journey.

Recent weeks have had rumors circulating pointing at how Nina decided to give her life to Christ and is now a Born Again Christian whose next journey in music is to sing about love and the gospel.

Close friends reveal that she recently celebrated a whole month of sobriety after over three years of addiction. Such a great achievement and we are so happy for her, but why did she go public about her addiction?

Nina reveals that drugs are so hard to get off once you’re addicted and she decided to share her experience so that other women who could be trapped can be helped.

I had to come out and talk about my drug addiction so that I can help women out there, especially those using them and I thank my management, my friends and family for standing by me through this period. Nina Roz

Nina Roz blames her lapse on peer pressure and reveals that she never once thought it would be as damaging to her life as it has been. Well, at least she is on her best behavior now and we wish her the very best.

Read Also: Drugs torture spiritually and only God helps one to overcome – Nina Roz