Rhoda K back to reclaim her spot in Dancehall with ‘Negweela’ | VIDEO

She is back!! Now making a living in the USA, once one of the biggest Dancehall prospects from the past Rhoda K is back to reclaim her spot in the industry with a new song dubbed “Negweela”.

The last time we heard about Rhoda K was when she was giving a statement concerning her sexuality. The songstress is now back to what she does best with a new song that you will fall in love with.

Typical of her music style, Negweela is a love song with a catchy chorus. In a Dancehall style, Rhoda K urges her lover to fully be involved in her life because he has all the potential of making a great companion.

The audio was produced by Mag Beats and it is danceable, very relatable with her past projects. She is always full of vibes and that is felt in this one too.

The visuals were shot by VJ OJ and Jah Live. Despite the limited scenes, the video is full of colors, dance and so much more eye-candy. Take a gaze below:

