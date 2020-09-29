Renown music analyst and Radio Sapientia presenter Selector Williams opened up on how he always feels embarrassed and uneasy whenever hosted with artistes on the entertainment TV shows.

Selector Williams spoke out his mind during the weekend’s NBS TV UnCut Sabula show where he was hosted alongside Kalifah AgaNaga and Dembe FM’s DJ Jacob Omutuuze.

His striking comments against musicians came after the panel failed to totally show a good example of organization.

This was after Kalifah Aganaga trading words with One Lord Kayz without giving each other a chance to air out their thoughts without interruption.

In the process, Selector Williams felt irritated by the act and regretted why he made the appearance at the show.

Let us please don’t behave as useless idiots. Artists have failed to find a soft landing in politics because whenever they are hosted on national TV’s, they reason as if they are having lunch at Paka Last. Whenever I am hosted on this show, artists continue to expose themselves how stupid they’re yet many people out there be watching them. Selector Williams

