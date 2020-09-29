Churchill show comedian Othuol Othuol reportedly bedridden

Popular Kenyan Churchill stand-up show comedian Othuol Othuol, born Ben Maurice Onyango, is reportedly hospitalized at Shalom hospital in Machakos receiving TB treatment.

The critically bedridden stand-up comedian is said to have been unwell for the last two weeks and was rushed to the hospital to seek improved healthcare on Monday morning.

Basing on a source that spoke to former Milele FM presenter Jalango, the comedian was first rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital with his health deteriorating then after transferred to Shalom.

The comic man was also reported that for the last two weeks, he has been sick but without any medication and unable to take any food apart from soft drinks.

It should be recalled that around June, Othuol Othuol fell sick and was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital where he was diagnosed with Tuberculosis.

