Eddy Kenzo is the luckiest Ugandan musician – Kato Lubwama

Big Talent Entertainment CEO Eddy Kenzo is the most blessed and luckiest Ugandan singer Lubaga South Member of Parliament Kato Lubwama has ever met.

A BET award to his name on top of several other global awards won, Eddy Kenzo is internationally recognized as one of the best African artistes of his generation. In Uganda, he is a king!

According to singer-cum-Member of Parliament Kato Lubwama, Kenzo is the most blessed Ugandan artiste and his achievements should no longer surprise people.

During an interview with Spark TV, Kato Lubwama revealed that throughout the years he has been in the industry, he has never seen anyone who is as blessed as the Big Talent singer.

“Amongst all Ugandan musicians that have been born, Eddy Kenzo is the luckiest. I’ve seen artistes like Jimmy Katumba and Philly Lutaaya who sing better than him but Kenzo is the luckiest. I’m not surprised by his achievements,” revealed Kato Lubwama.

Lubwama went ahead and noted how he used to criticize Kenzo’s music and he once even questioned the singer whether he really enjoys his music but in his reply, Kenzo told him that he was blessed by God and was bound to achieve great things in life.

It is now ten years since and he has never stopped achieving. Also, Kenzo’s music is international. He puts most efforts in the beats and instrumentals and the least effort on the lyrics. Kato Lubwama

Lubwama points out that in Uganda, not many artistes use that formula of music and only Pastor George Okudi tried to emulate that.

Kato Lubwama urges Ugandans to support and not criticize Eddy Kenzo because he has managed to wave the Ugandan flag internationally with the style of music that not everybody can succeed doing.

Listen to more of what Kato Lubwama had to say:

Read Also: Kamenyo the Victor in Lubaga North 1 NUP flag bearer contest