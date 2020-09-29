I feel honored whenever am told I sound like Mowzey Radio – Dre Cali

When Mpaka Records singer Dre Cali dropped his hit single “Ebisooka N’ebisembayo”, word started spreading in the corridors of entertainment that he was tampering with the late Mowzey Radio’s music files.

In different media interviews, he has always found it hard responding and defending himself against the allegations whenever critics pin him to the wall.

During the Club Pilsener-sponsored Club Beatz At Home concert on Saturday, the host Douglas Lwanga popped the question again.

With a simple response to the viewers who were watching the show on their gadgets, Dre Cali explained how he always feels honored whenever his voice is likened to that of Mowzey Radio.

Wow, I feel good when people tell me that I sound like Mowzey Radio. However, I don’t sound like him. Dre Cali

Read Also: Spice Diana and Dre Cali turn up the mood at Club Beatz concert