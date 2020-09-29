Probably the most renown Ugandan saxophonist, Isaiah Katumwa has organized a virtual concert in collaboration with the Uganda – US embassy set to take place on Independence Day.

The saxophonist behind several popular projects revealed that the virtual concert will preach the gospel concerning the beauty of Uganda and also to entertain his fans.

Ahead of the concert, Katumwa dropped a new song dubbed “Muna Uganda” in which he praises the Pearl of Africa whilst exalting her nature, climate, physical features but most notably her hospitable people.

Isaiah Katumwa performs with Angelique Kidjo

Isaiah believes that Ugandans have spent so much time and resources on politics and forgotten to praise the country’s beautiful nature and people.

Muna Uganda is written and sang in Luganda – the most widely spoken language in the pearl – by Isaiah Katumwa and it was produced by Samkad.

The Virtual celebrations will also have performances in other sectors besides music including; dance, fashion, deejaying, comedy, film and many more.

