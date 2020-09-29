Rema ruthlessly slams hubby Dr. Hamza Ssebunya’s impersonator

If you want to know Rema Namakula’s true colors, trying joking around with her hubby Dr. Hamza Ssebunya or her daughter Amaal Musuuza.

The “Deep In Love” singer just expressed her true identity when she lambasted a social media user who was posing as her hubby using a fake Facebook account.

Taking to her socials, Rema ruthlessly wished thunder to strike dead the person behind the fake Dr. Hamza Ssebunya account which she described as a “chaotic stupid account”.

She went ahead to clear the air by stating it clear that her lovely husband is not on any social media platform and has no time for such drama.

Whoever is behind this chaotic stupid account…May thunder strike you dead. Note carefully… My husband is not on any social media platform and has no time for such drama. Rema

