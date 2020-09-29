Spice Diana hits 200k subscribers on her YouTube channel

Singer Hajjara Namukwaya Diana alias Spice Diana is surprised by how quick she has managed to notch the 200k subscribers mark on her YouTube channel.

The Source Management singer, who four months ago made 100k subscribers, disclosed how shocked she was to notch the new milestone within such a short period of time.

The “Bajikona” singer thanked her fans for always subscribing to her channel and also requested others to keep on doing the same because she looks forward to hitting half a million subscribers soon.

We got here so fast. Thank you so much family 200k YouTube subscribers. Keep subscribing. Spice Diana

— SPICE DIANA (@SpiceDianaUg) September 29, 2020

Keep subscribing ……. ❤️

LINK 👇https://t.co/5NZYGtfxkw pic.twitter.com/4n8lsWonn4 — SPICE DIANA (@SpiceDianaUg) September 29, 2020

Congratulations Spice!

