The Executives drop it like it’s hot in Kasulewo visuals

Uganda’s new singing duo The Executives have released yet another song titled Kasulewo. The visuals are out and you will love them.

The Executives’ music collection keeps expanding, now with three audio projects and two videos to their brand already having joined the music industry just over a month ago.

The Executives first release dubbed Tonjagala received good airplay with the visuals being widely applauded for the creativity and a good quality picture. Pillow Talk was their second release.

The Executives is composed of Derrick Kirunda a.k.a Hustle Chief and Paul Owor a.k.a Hustle King who doubles as a politician aspiring for the Busiro Member of Parliament seat.

Kasulewo (drop it like it’s hot) was produced by Andre On The Beat and the video was produced by Dark Room Pictures as directed by Noisy Pricha. Take a gaze:

