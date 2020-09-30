Just when the big question popped up whether Should Pia Pounds now be taken serious with Tupaate?, a troll had a totally different answer.

A troll going by the name of Cecile who keenly listened to Pia Pounds’ new EP, wrote a striking statement disclosing how she is working so hard to help her start another business.

Basing on her objective to start Pia Pounds another business besides supporting her music, is to save her from releasing ‘trashy’ music according to her tweet. She went ahead and also created a hashtag Save Pia.

Of late am working so hard so that I can raise just enough money and start Pia Pounds another business and save her from releasing trashy music

However, when Pia Pounds’ fans crossed paths with the tweet trolling their singer, they responded with the same currency as they baptized her with fire something that at the moment she could be regretting having started a war against Pia.

This is not the first time that she has been throwing shade at artists as a few days ago she threw jabs at Lydia Jazmine when she shared her latest trending photos online.

