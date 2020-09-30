Artists condemn Bucha Man for beating Rocky Giant

For the first time, several local artists have had a common voice in condemnation of presidential advisor Mark Bugembe alias Bucha Man’s acts of impunity against rapper Rocky Giant.

This comes after a video clip that went viral showing Bucha Man together with his gang, beating and threatening up Rocky Giant and his friends for proclaiming that he is the Ghetto President.

In the video, Bucha Man is also loudly heard questioning Rocky Giant for the whereabouts of his close friend Hassan, promising that him too would get the same harsh treatment for calling himself the Ghetto President.

Having come across the video, several artistes have joined hands and are sharing it on their individual platforms condemning the act. They also call upon the concerned authorities to arrest the former Fire Base Crew singer.

Below are some of the reactions from different artists:

I’ve just watched a very disturbing video of Bucha Man and a gang beating up a fellow artist , a legend, #RockyGiant… Posted by Ykee Benda on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

I saw this and felt so sad. Every right thinking Ugandan should condemn this impunity. If we had a functioning justice… Posted by Bobi Wine on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

This video has made me so sad. Butcher man you can't do this to Rocky giant. Nooo nooooo😭😭.. Rocky giant is one of the… Posted by Big Eye StarBoss on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Mark *Buchaman* Bugembe. Nze kibalama,ela twemanyiKyokoze muno Rocky Giant Ogenda kisasulila Baba. Mu -Lo!!!! Nga tewali yade Akusunye: Posted by Toolman Kibalama on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

