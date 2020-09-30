I chew myself – Sheebah Karungi opens up about her romantic love life

For a very long time, there have been rumors suggesting how TNS songstress Sheebah Karungi and her manager Jeff Kiwa are an item relationship-wise.

Although there is no proof to confirm these endless allegations and following the fact that the singer has always denied the rumors, her fans have consistently continued to wonder who could be “harvesting” her.

Well, the answer to that question seems to have been officially replied to by the singer herself through her Facebook page after a fan questioned who could be chewing her.

The Nakyuka singer replied by revealing how she chews herself, a statement that could earn her a new title very soon in the entertainment industry.

I chew my self. #Selfservice Sheebah

A few months back, Sheebah showed her playful side when she told a fan to join Etania Mutoni as yet another co-wife to Jeff Kiwa.

