I part ways with Geosteady over respect related issues – Prima Kardashi

Singer George William Kigozi alias Geosteady’s baby mama Prima Kardashi, has finally disclosed why she part ways with her baby daddy who also doubles as Black Man Entertainment boss.

Speaking in an interview on NBS TV UnCut, Prima revealed that she separated with Geosteady because she couldn’t stand his disrespectful ways.

She added that when Geosteady failed to respect his boundaries plus failing to identify what he had to do and not, she was left with no option but to leave their home and rent her own.

To be clear, respect always has to come first in anything. The reason I part ways with Geosteady was just because of respect related issues. If he couldn’t respect boundaries plus knowing what he was supposed to do and not to do, then I was left with only one option. Prima

When asked whether she could forgive the “Owooma” singer and share a roof together once again, she was quick to decline saying that they can only be partners and friends as they raise their children together.

Prima went ahead to note how Geosteady usually messes up a lot adding how he sometime back wedded another lady outside their relationship.

For now, I can’t stay with Geosteady under the same roof but we can be good partners and friends as we raise our children together. This time around we separated because he over messed up. It is him who usually messes up and not me. And when you hear that a man messes up, just know that he has done a lot. Prima

