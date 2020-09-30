It was an emotional moment as Maya and Amaal met again – Eddy Kenzo

Edriisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has disclosed that celebrating his elder daughter’s birthday Maya Musuuza with her young sister Aamaal Musuuza over the weekend was a really emotional moment.

Speaking in an interview with Spark TV, the Big Talent Entertainment CEO shared how he had total fun and joy as Aamaal joined them to celebrate Maya’s birthday.

According to Eddy Kenzo, when the two met for the first time in a space of about two years without seeing each other face-to-face, they hugged, laughed and seemed to have dearly missed each other.

The “Sitya Loss” singer went on to note how having Aamaal at Maya’s birthday was the biggest gift that she received on her big day despite the gifts that were given to her.

Sending us Aamaal to join Maya as she celebrated her birthday was really a pleasure for us and it was special because having Aamaal at her birthday was her biggest gift. In fact, Aamaal’s presence at Maya’s birthday was a true definition that whatever goes high, a time comes and it cools down. However, it was a very emotional moment for all of us. Eddy Kenzo

When asked whether he feels fully appreciated basing on the accolades he has won for Uganda through his music career, he responded with a big “yes”.

Eddy Kenzo excited about having a good time with her daughters, Maya and Amal again. These were celebrating Maya's birthday#LiveWireUpdates Posted by SPARK TV on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

