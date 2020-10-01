Bebe Cool offers Rocky Giant 3 months payment for his rehab bills

Wednesday evening saw social media awash with a video of Rocky Giant being beaten up by the presidential envoy on the Ghetto Affairs Mark Bugembe alias Bucha Man.

Several artists came out and condemned Bucha Man’s acts of brutality and impunity where most of them called for his immediate arrest by the concerned authorities saying no one is above the law.

The same night saw numerous artists pledge to offer Rocky Giant with a number of things from clothes to songs and videos to revive his music career.

Unlike other artists, Gagamel International CEO Bebe Cool believes the root cause of Rocky Giant and Bucha Man’s troubles were sparked off after a drugs deal went bad where he claimed that one could have been a customer to the other.

Basing on Bebe Cool’s weighing in on the saga, he has offered to foot Rocky Giant’s rehab bills for a period of three (3) months as the first way to solve his troubles. He also believes that once that is done, the rest will fall in place.

He further cautioned fellow artists against the misuse of drugs before they lose their lives in baseless issues.

I personally condemn Butcha Man’s act of embarrassing a fellow musician Rocky Giant at his lowest point in life on baseless issues but I want to draw Ugandans from the pretense of feeling sorry for Rocky Giant. The truth is you are all addressing a minor outcome of the misuse of drugs as for now, the bigger problems are yet to surface. The issue as I follow this case carefully is one is a customer of the other and the business is drugs/enjaga. I have always spoken loud and clear against musicians misusing drugs, sometimes mentioning names with an intention to draw their fans, families, and friends to join me focus on helping their person to stop drug abuse but all in vain. Let’s all agree to deal with the root cause of the problem rather than the outcome to save the lives of our artists and young people. As for Rocky Giant, others will offer you songs, videos, and clothing but for me, I offer 3 months’ payment to rehab if you enroll in one as soon as possible because once you handle the core problem of the drugs, the rest will fall in place. Bebe Cool

