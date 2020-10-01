Grace Nakimera endorses Patrick Mujuuka after being denied the NUP flag

Singer Grace Nakimera has endorsed Patrick Mujuuka alias Patricko after he was denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer’s card to contest for Nakifuma Constituency MP seat.

The former secular singer-turned-gospel artist endorsed the celebrated media personality and actor with sweet words revealing how he is a very supportive person.

She went ahead to rally the residents of Nakifuma to vote for Patricko saying he won’t let them down once entrusted with the political office as he will represent their views and challenges in parliament fully.

Hi family I have known Patrick Mujuuka for a long time. He was always kind and supportive he would always advise and give us direction. Nakifuma Constituency plz vote for our brother Patrick Mujuuka. He won’t let you down. Grace Nakimera

Patrick Mujuuka lost the NUP flag bearer’s card to Ssimbwa Fred who is believed to have established a solid supporter base on the ground than him.

