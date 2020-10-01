You could call these blessings in disguise as Jah Live, Nince Henry and Diggy Baur stand in solidarity with Rocky Giant who was seen being beaten by Bucha Man in a video. They have offered music projects for the rapper.

On Wednesday, a series of videos went viral across different social media platforms showing Presidential Advisor Mark Bugembe a.k.a Bucha Man and his crew roughing up rapper Rocky Giant, real name Fred Giriya.

Immediately, several artistes including Sheebah, Bobi Wine, Tuff B, among others ran to social media to stand in solidarity against Bucha Man’s barbaric acts.

Presidential advisor, Buchaman and his colleagues beat up Rocky Giant for proclaiming himself the Ghetto President. pic.twitter.com/mjYif6PeVR — MBU (@MBU) September 30, 2020

Other notable figures in the entertainment industry including Nince Henry, Frank Jah Live and Diggy Baur used the opportunity to offer free songs and videos for the rapper.

Through his personal Facebook account, Frank Jah revealed that he was to offer the rapper with three music videos. “Am offering 3 music videos for Rocky Giant,” wrote Frank.

Record producer Diggy Baur, who was a few months ago at war with 2021 Lord Mayor hopeful Jose Chameleone, also offered the “No Surrender” rapper with two audios.

Having come across Jah Live and Baur’s act of solidarity, another local Producer, Singer and Songwriter Nince Henry offered to write two rap songs for Rocky Giant.

I am ready to write Two rap songs for Rocky giant for free. Baur has offered free production and Jah live free videos! Nince Henry

Several other artistes have vowed to fight for Rocky Giant’s rights and have urged the Uganda Police to swing in action, arrest and bring Bucha Man and his accomplices to book.

