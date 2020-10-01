Next Media’s Chief Editor, Joyce Bagala has officially signed out of the Naguru based media outlet to pursue her political career to vie for the Woman MP seat Mityana.

The former Kaboozi FM veteran news anchor will be running for the seat that is currently occupied by Judith Nabakoba on the National Unity Platform (NUP) card.

Joyce Bagala called it quits at Next Media after serving at the station for three (3) solid years that have seen the media house excel in numerous areas that she put her efforts on.

She is apparently replaced by Dalton Kaweesa who is set to take on her role as he looks forward to steer the company to new great heights.

The veteran news anchor bid farewell to the media outlet on Thursday morning where she was wished the best of luck in her new endeavors by bosses and fellow workmates.

Thank you so much, @joycebagala1, for three years of excellent service! We wish you the absolute best in your endeavors. Next Media

Thank you so much, @joycebagala1, for three years of excellent service! We wish you the absolute best in your endeavors. #NextMediaUG pic.twitter.com/zMkzMg9IG9 — Next Media Services (@nextmediaug) October 1, 2020

Read Also: Miles Rwamiti signs out of Nation Media to pursue his political career