Rocky Giant is loved but also ill-mannered – Mama Ghetto

Bucha Man’s lover Mama Ghetto has shared her account about veteran rapper Rocky Giant following a video where he was seen being disciplined.

According to Mama Ghetto, she described Rocky Giant as a highly loved person but also noted how he is ill-mannered.

She went ahead to explain that Rocky Giant has a feeling of low self esteem that has deterred him from chasing after his goals and desires.

She furthermore advised him to stop looking down on himself and thinking that he can’t do better than how he is performing currently.

Rocky is loved and welcome but at the same time he is ill-mannered and that’s why I failed to defend him because when I tried he refused. He failed to even listen to me. He sometime back wished death for my children but when he apologized, I forgave him and welcomed him back home with open hands. Mama Ghetto

