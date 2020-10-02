Just like other artistes who have heavily criticized Bucha Man’s barbaric acts on fellow singer Rocky Giant, Douglas Lwanga called out the presidential envoy to apologize to the rapper and the fraternity.

Bucha Man appeared in a video together with his friends beating up Rocky Giant for calling himself the ghetto president. Despite Bucha Man denying that he beat Rocky Giant, he has been widely criticized.

To join the various voices in condemnation of Bucha Man’s actions, NBS TV presenter Douglas Lwanga has asked the former Firebase Vice President to apologize to Rocky Giant and the Arts industry.

If a presidential advisor can act this way then its heart breaking. Why would you force someone to recognize you as a ghetto president. Respect should be earned bro not forced. I hope you come through and apologize to Rocky Giant and the Art Industry. Butchaman don’t allow power to get to your head. Iye Banange Who is the current ghetto President? Tebatukuba embooko nga tetumanyi Douglas Lwanga

Would an apology be accepted by the fraternity and Rocky Giant? That also remains a question to be answered by time but the rapper has come off the strongest in the battle for the true ghetto president.

