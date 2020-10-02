Multi-talented singer and songwriter Sekyanzi ‘Nince’ Henry believes that every mainstream musician who is claiming to be broke because of the current suspension of events is just pretending.

He is very certain that a musician who used to earn at least Shs 3M a week and always had their music on rotation can’t convince him that he/she is too broke to look for sympathy for cash handouts.

Nince Henry furthermore slammed such artists calling them cheats and liars who want pretend to be very low income earners.

Those artists who are claiming to be broke are just cheats and liars. Let me tell you, an average person who earns at least U.S $200 a week (UGX 800,000 ) then that means you’re not an average income earner. An average artist in the mainstream industry earns about Shs 3M a week because you find that person always having different gigs here and there. So such a person can’t tell me that there broke because of just this short time lockdown. Nince Henry

The “Cinderella” singer then described artists who claim to be broke as those who are suffering from the ‘begging syndrome’ who are always looking out for sympathy and cash handouts.

Some of our artistes have a begging syndrome, they feign to be broke for the case of sympathy and financial help yet they’re not starving at all. Nince Henry

