Bash Mutumba offers free boudoir photo shoot for Winnie Nwagi

She bared it all and he saw an opportunity…the story is in writing as renown boudoir photographer Bash Mutumba offers a free photo session with Winnie Nwagi following her raunchy photos that went viral on Thursday.

To start with, Boudoir photography is a photographic style featuring intimate, sensual, romantic, and sometimes erotic images of its subjects in a photographic studio, bedroom or private dressing room environment.

That is the field of expertise for Bash Fahad Mutumba who featured in one of our stories in September as we looked at how he juggles photography with education.

On Thursday, Swangz Avenue songstress Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi showed off her ASS-ets in raunchy photos that she took while on holiday with friends.

The photos that have since gone viral on different social media platforms show almost everything as she was wearing a one-piece swimsuit that covered just the private parts.

She got the attention of several social media users including Bash Mutumba’s who immediately ran to his Twitter handle and offered a free boudior shoot for the songstress.

I’m offering a free sensual/boudoir shoot to Winnie Nwagi. RT till the Diva and her team see this. Bash Mutumba | Twitter

We await to hear from Nwagi’s team and what a wow it will be if she says ‘”YES!”. Fingers crossed!

