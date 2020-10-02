Dismas of Mr.Google fame to release new music with full band and crew

Dismas of the Mr. Google fame is set to release new music after kicking off his music career and dropping one hit back in the day.

According to MTN Uganda media, the man who later came to be known as ‘Don Data’ “has been in the studios cooking up something bigger and better to give his fans more fun.”

He reportedly has put together a band and full crew and is set to release his new hits on the 1st October 2020.

Last year, Dismas promised a collabo with Rihana and Jay-Z.

With the launch set to be live on the MTN social media pages, it could turn out to be the biggest event of the year so far.

