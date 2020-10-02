I need the government to give me trained security personnel – Bucha Man

Presidential envoy on ghetto affairs Mark Bugembe alias Bucha Man has called upon the government to beef up his security with well-trained personnel.

The former Firebase Crew Vice President’s plea to beef up his security is based on the fact that while handling ghetto people’s challenges, he faces a number of threats.

Since I always have very many cases that I handle here at my home, I need the government to beef up my security with well-trained personnel. This is so because when you mention one word, the ghetto youths can beat you up. Bucha Man

When asked whether he received government money for the ghetto affairs, he denied saying he hasn’t received any coin as the government had earlier promised.

