Kamalaika drops brand new track dubbed Ddoodo | AUDIO

More music keeps coming from Malaika Music songstress Kamalaika as she drops her latest project dubbed Ddoodo. It is a love song with mature lyrics, suitable for the local audience.

According to the analysts in the entertainment industry who have listened to Kamalaika’s music, she is the perfect replacement for Rema Namakula who seems to have settled for marriage and left a void in the industry.

Kamalaika (formerly known as De Angel) real name Angel Mukunde Nassolo is behind a couple of songs now including Betting, Olimba, Obudde, among others.

Kamalaika (Photo by Fred Bugembe)

Signed to Malaika Music (owned by Fred Zink), Kamalaika is a versatile songstress who can work with different genres of music. She is also gifted with an immaculate voice, natural beauty and energetic stage performances.

Listening to Ddoodo has your mind rushing to Rema who has made a big brand and is one of the most respected songstresses in the country. Those are big shoes to fill but Kamalaika is ready to pursue the dream.

On Ddoodo (produced by Nessim Pan Production), Kamalaika continues to project her vocal prowess as she likens her lover to the vegetables which give her vitamins.

The video should be on the way according to her management but first, listen to the audio below:

Read Also: Winnie Nwagi’s unbothered as her bums dominate social media (PHOTOS)