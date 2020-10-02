On Monday 28th September 2020, Nalwanga Sham Tyra hosted the influential figures in the fashion industry at Kampala Serena Hotel as she showcased her brand new Boldly Bold collection.

For a debut fashion showcase, Sham Tyra was over the top as a couple of celebrities, fashion designers and influencers filled up the Crane Turaco Hall to witness her ideas fitted in cloth.

It was glamour as expected but the surprise for many of the attendees was the fashion show being of a virtual nature. Even Ahumuza Brian a.k.a Abryanz expected a runway but was mesmerised by the unusuality of the showcase happening on the giant screens placed at different corners of the venue.

Digitally generated by Kasule Allan Raphael a.k.a K-Rafael, the 3D animation showcase accurately unveiled the creativity to be witnessed in Sham Tyra’s Boldly Bold collection. From the start of the show, all you could hear was “Wow!”

One of the looks from the Boldly Bold collection

Sham Tyra, celebrating four years in the active fashion industry, is known for her bold fashion ideas and the love to comfortably stand out. Her drapery is something that has always attracted the most stylish females to frequent her Bukoto-based fashion house.

She revealed that the Boldly Bold collection is quite personal to her and is inspired by the spirit of individualism and desire to be unconventionally comfortable.

Often times we’re told that we’re too loud. That we’re too much. This collection represents the spirit of individualism. It’s okay to be different. Every piece in this collection is too much. Sham Tyra

In the new collection, expect various fabrics including satin, velvet and sequins.

Some of the fashion enthusiasts that attended the showcase include Ahumuza Brian, Joram Muzira, Judith Heard, Anita Beryl, Kaijuka Abbas, Fatumah Asha, Natasha Sinayobye, Mona Faces, Vinka, Bettinah Tianah, Mrs. Matovu, Malaika Tenshi, Leila Kayondo, Cathy Patra, among others.

Below are some of the looks from the showcase:

