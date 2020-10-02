UK-based singer Ang3lina upbeat by Instagram verification

Singer Angela Nabuufu a.k.a Ang3lina is a very happy person after the verification of her Instagram account that commands a following of over 34.6K followers.

The excited singer whose account got a blue tick shared the update on her Twitter account celebrating her new achievement that she has always yearned for.

While celebrating her blue tick on her account, the “Drum Drum” singer shared a video of herself in jubilation as she shook what her mama gave her.

Hi everyone. The queen is verified on Instagram. Ang3lina

The queen @Ang3linababy is Verified on Instagram 💥 pic.twitter.com/TQMNY2zNjw — 🇬🇧Ang3lina Daily🇺🇬 (@Ang3linaDaily) September 30, 2020

Congratulations Ang3lina!

