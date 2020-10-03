Azawi and B2C featured on Major Lazer’s 4th compilation album

Each day that comes by, singer Priscilla Zawedde alias Azawi’s star continues to shine brightly.

This is after the Swangz Avenue star featured on Major Lazer’s fourth compilation album featuring African acts.

The singer who early this year dropped her first EP titled “Lo Fit” that had five songs, Quinamino was picked out and included on Major Lazer’s album.

The B2C trio’s “Munda Awo” also made the cut to the album making them the only Ugandan artists to have featured on the compilation album.

The mixtape series that was mixed by Walshy Fire and Fully Focus was dominated by Nigerians whereas Tanzania’s Wasafi Classic Baby boss Diamond Platnumz featured alongside Rayvanny.

Back with the fourth installment of the coveted Africa Is The Future mixtape series is Walshy Fire and Fully Focus featuring the latest bangers from across Africa & the Diaspora. Major Lazer

