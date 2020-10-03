Music

Crysto Panda and Sheebah’s ‘Kyoyina Omanya’ remix hits 1M views on YouTube

Solomon Mwesigwa
At the moment NTV TNation presenter Crysto Panda is a delighted person after his Kyoyina Omanya remix with TNS Swagg Mama Sheebah Karungi hit a million views on YouTube.

The excited Crysto Panda who dropped the visuals to his hit jam 3 months ago, shared the thrilling news on his social media pages thanking his fans for constantly viewing his video.

Panda Gang and Sheebaholics we millionaires. 1,000,000 views on Kyoyina Omanya.

Crysto Panda

With the latest feat, Crysto Panda has now officially joined the millionaires viewership league on YouTube.

Congratulations Crysto Panda!

