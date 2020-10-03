At the moment NTV T–Nation presenter Crysto Panda is a delighted person after his Kyoyina Omanya remix with TNS Swagg Mama Sheebah Karungi hit a million views on YouTube.

The excited Crysto Panda who dropped the visuals to his hit jam 3 months ago, shared the thrilling news on his social media pages thanking his fans for constantly viewing his video.

Panda Gang and Sheebaholics we millionaires. 1,000,000 views on Kyoyina Omanya. Crysto Panda

With the latest feat, Crysto Panda has now officially joined the millionaires viewership league on YouTube.

Congratulations Crysto Panda!

