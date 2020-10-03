Pastor Mondo Mugisha dares Sipapa to gift Kayz a Vitz to prove his wealth

Renown city pastor Mondo Franklin Mugisha dared city socialite Sipapa to gift NBS TV UnCut presenter One Lord Kayz with a Vitz to prove his wealth.

Pastor Mondo Mugisha posed the challenge to Charles Olim alias Sipapa during the UnCut show as he was rubbishing the socialite’s wealth while saying he is a broke guy as Kayz defended him.

Without willing to waste a lot of time while concentrating on his debate, he posed the challenge and told Kayz that he wants Sipapa to gift him with a Vitz, with all it is log books and everything in his name.

He therefore stressed that when all is done, he will go down on both his knees while live on camera to thank the socialite for proving him wrong.

https://www.facebook.com/SanyukaTvUg/videos/373480937121678

