Since Bobi, Bebe, and Chameleone joined music, they messed up the industry – Kato Lubwama

Rubaga South MP Hon. Kato Lubwama is of the belief that ever since the trio of Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, and Jose Chameleone joined music, they totally messed up the industry.

Hon. Kato Lubwama slammed the self-styled big three artists as he was expressing his view about the recent saga between Rocky Giant and Bucha Man where the latter severely beat the formerly.

The drama actor noted how he wasn’t surprised by the pairs assault scandal as he revealed that those are their usual ways of living life.

Since Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone, Bucha Man, and a few others who sing that style of Jamaican music joined the game, everything went into a mess. They now want to change our music into ring music. Their competition is not about singing but who wins in a boxing bout becomes the head of music. Kato Lubwama

Hon.Kato Lubwama furthermore added how the trio’s rise to fame washed away discipline in the arts industry as they were always embroiled in physical fights at events.

He also noted how their invasions in the industry tainted it the more leaving a bad mark in people’s faces.

To me am not surprised by Rocky Giant and Bucha Man’s fight because those have been like that since back then because that has been there game. In fact, I have been wondering why they had taken long without having fights. For them, there not doing our kind of music. Ràther they are doing Jamaican style of music that whoever is best in boxing and fights is the king.

In fact, I am not surprised by their acts though there is no good image that they are giving our industry. They tarnished our music long ago. Those boys have done a lot in tainting our industry. Our music industry had discipline but since they came through all that vanished. Kato Lubwama

