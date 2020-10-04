What did you last gift your mother with and where did you get the funds from? Bobi Wine’s son Kampala Solomon Kyagulanyi had to dig deep in his savings to gift his mother Barbie Kyagulanyi with shoes.

For any mother, seeing your son grow into a mature man who can take care of himself brings joy to the heart. It is even extra happiness to see your boy use his savings to cause a smile on your face.

Such was the case with Barbie Kyagulanyi who excitedly ran to her Instagram on Saturday to share her joy after her eldest son Kampala bought her a pair of shoes from his savings.

This is a gift from our son Kampala and this is a big deal for me. Our 15 year old bought me a pair of shoes from his savings and I can’t be more proud. Thank you Son. You just made my day at work so comfortable. Barbie Kyagulanyi

