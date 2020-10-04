Having broken onto the music scene just three months ago, SA-based Ugandan singer Boyfriend Africa looks forward to a strong start for his career with his latest song ‘Fall In Love’.

Based in South Africa, Boyfriend Africa, real name Abdul Shakur Nyombi, is patiently waiting for his turn to dominate the headlines in the Ugandan music industry doing what he wants to master going ahead – music!

His first song titled Tolembesa Ngalo received relatively good airplay but maybe it hasn’t been such a smooth start as he may have hoped for.

He is back to continue pursuing his dreams under Audrey West and Purple Chord’s management with his latest single dubbed Fall In Love. Just like the title, it is a love song in which he makes his love for his partner clear.

The audio was produced by Nessim Pan Production. The visuals were directed by Mazi Production under Skeleton Media Production. Take a gaze below:

