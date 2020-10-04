Watching you grow is our biggest fulfillment – Bobi Wine to daughter

Raising a humble and smart child is a dream for most parents and for 2021 Presidential hopeful Bobi Wine, it is total fulfillment watching his daughter Shalom Namagembe Nalunkuuma grow up.

Shalom turns twelve-years-old today and she has already shown what a multi-talented child she is. Her leadership skills have already shown as she leads the children at her school.

She picks so much inspiration from her father and mother but what a fulfillment it is for them to watch her mature into a grown girl. Next year she will be a teenager and her father can’t be prouder.

Through a birthday message written on his Facebook page, Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine revealed that as parents, they are grateful to see her grow into a super intelligent and confident young lady.

A happy birthday to you dear Shalom Namagembe Nalunkuuma. Barbie Kyagulanyi and I are so grateful to have you. Watching you grow up into a super intelligent, disciplined and confident young lady is our biggest fulfillment. Bobi Wine

Happy Birthday Shalom!

Read Also: Bobi Wine celebrate son’s birthday under house arrest